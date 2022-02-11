Zero Acre Farms to make sustainable oils

The start-up Zero Acre Farms has raised $37 million to bring to market its first product: an oil made by fermenting microbes rather than harvesting crops. The company argues that the fermentation process requires less land and water and emits fewer greenhouse gases than growing oil crops like palm or soybean. Zero Acre developed the process with University of California, Berkeley, chemical engineer Jay Keasling. It doesn’t specify what feedstock it will use for fermentation.
