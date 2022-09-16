ChainCraft raises $11 million for fatty acids plant

ChainCraft has raised $11 million to build an industrial-scale plant that uses fermentation to convert food waste into fatty acids for the feed and chemical industries. The Dutch firm plans to produce butyric, pentanoic, hexanoic, heptanoic, and octanoic acids in liquid form. The animal feed company Agrifirm has already agreed to use some of the fatty acids from ChainCraft’s demonstration plant to replace products made with petrochemicals or palm oil.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter