Insempra launches fermentation-based flavor molecule

Insempra is launching a fermentation- derived version of α-ionone, a flavor and fragrance molecule that smells like fresh violets and raspberries. The underlying technology was developed by Phytowelt Green Technologies. The α-ionone molecule can be produced synthetically or from natural sources, such as raspberries, almonds, and blackberries. Insempra says that customers are increasingly demanding natural ingredients but that sourcing α-ionone from crops is unsustainable.
