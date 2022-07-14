Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Fermentation

Phytolon raises funds to make natural food coloring

by Matt Blois
July 14, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 25
Fermentation vessels making natural colors.
Credit: Phytolon
Phytolon is producing natural colors via yeast fermentation.

Phytolon, a start-up that uses fermentation to make natural food colors, has raised $14.5 million in series A funding from DSM’s venture capital arm, Ginkgo Bioworks, and other investors. Phytolon says it is already producing betalain pigments, with colors ranging from yellow to purple, at semi-industrial scale and is preparing for regulatory approvals in the US and Europe. CEO Halim Jubran says investment from a major food industry player like DSM should speed commercialization.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

