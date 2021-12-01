Animal-free proteins continue winning streak

Food-related companies show continued interest in animal-free proteins, making several big moves in the final week of November after a wave of activity in the first half of the year.
The investment firm AgFunder reports that companies making cultivated meat, plant-based meat substitutes, functional foods, and other novel ingredients raised $1.4 billion in the first half of 2021. That’s a 25% increase over the first half of 2020, which was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Dutch specialty chemical company DSM will pay $74 million for Vestkorn Milling, which makes proteins from peas and beans. DSM is in the process of building up its alternative protein business and plans to launch a rapeseed protein product next year. US-based ADM has also been expanding into plant-based proteins. It recently completed the acquisition of Serbia-based Sojaprotein.
Meanwhile, the animal-free cheese company New Culture has raised $25 million from investors including ADM to scale up production. New Culture uses microbes to make casein, a key protein found in cow’s milk. The company says casein helps its product melt and stretch like dairy-based cheese. It hopes to release its cheese to some pizzerias in 2022.
And after raising $700 million in two rounds of funding last year, the plant-based meat firm Impossible Foods says it has raised another $500 million from existing investors. The company plans to use the funding to grow its presence in retail stores, expand its portfolio, and improve technology.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter