Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Food Ingredients

Animal-free proteins continue winning streak

Both consumer-facing and industry-facing companies report progress

by Matt Blois
December 1, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Food

 

A photo of animal-free mozzarella cheese being grated.
Credit: New Culture
New Culture says its animal-free casein yields mozzarella that processes like traditional cheese.

Food-related companies show continued interest in animal-free proteins, making several big moves in the final week of November after a wave of activity in the first half of the year.

The investment firm AgFunder reports that companies making cultivated meat, plant-based meat substitutes, functional foods, and other novel ingredients raised $1.4 billion in the first half of 2021. That’s a 25% increase over the first half of 2020, which was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dutch specialty chemical company DSM will pay $74 million for Vestkorn Milling, which makes proteins from peas and beans. DSM is in the process of building up its alternative protein business and plans to launch a rapeseed protein product next year. US-based ADM has also been expanding into plant-based proteins. It recently completed the acquisition of Serbia-based Sojaprotein.

Meanwhile, the animal-free cheese company New Culture has raised $25 million from investors including ADM to scale up production. New Culture uses microbes to make casein, a key protein found in cow’s milk. The company says casein helps its product melt and stretch like dairy-based cheese. It hopes to release its cheese to some pizzerias in 2022.

And after raising $700 million in two rounds of funding last year, the plant-based meat firm Impossible Foods says it has raised another $500 million from existing investors. The company plans to use the funding to grow its presence in retail stores, expand its portfolio, and improve technology.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Brevel raises $8.4 million seed round for algae protein
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Upside Foods raises $400 million to move towards commercialization
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Food industry heavyweights back lab-grown meat
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE