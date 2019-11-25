Cargill, DSM start up stevia factory

Cargill and joint venture partner DSM have begun commercial-scale production of fermentation-derived sweeteners based on the stevia molecule. Stevia sweeteners are normally extracts from the stevia plant, but thanks to engineered microbes, the partners say they can produce the most pleasant-tasting and rare steviol glycosides in larger amounts at lower cost. The $50 million stevia facility is at Cargill’s site in Blair, Nebraska.
