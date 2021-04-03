DSM to buy Amyris’s flavor, fragrance business

DSM has agreed to acquire the fermentation-derived flavor and fragrance ingredients developed by the industrial biotech firm Amyris for $150 million. The firms will also share in future profits from the business and continue their R&D partnership. DSM bought Amyris’s farnesene business and the manufacturing site in Brotas, Brazil, where the intermediate is made in 2017. DSM has since been making several ingredients for Amyris at the facility.
