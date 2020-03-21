DuPont, APC Microbiome Ireland link up for babies

DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences will collaborate with APC Microbiome Ireland on a 4-year, $6.8 million R&D project to find health-promoting microbes that can be missing in babies delivered by cesarean section. The project is funded by DuPont and the Spokes Program of Science Foundation Ireland. APC operates a human microbiome research center at University College Cork and Teagasc Moorepark. The collaborators hope to find ways to balance the gut microbiota in infants born by C-section or who have had antibiotic exposure.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter