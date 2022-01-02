Food industry heavyweights back lab-grown meat

The cultivated meat company Future Meat has raised $347 million from the venture capital arms of ADM and Tyson Foods, as well as from other investors. ADM calls it the largest-ever amount of investment in a cellular meat company. Future Meat opened a facility in Israel last year and plans to start building a US facility this year. The firm says it has reduced production costs by 57% over the past 6 months and can make a chicken breast for $1.70. Tyson invested in the cellular meat company Upside Foods in 2018.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter