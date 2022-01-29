IntegriCulture to launch cellular foie gras

IntegriCulture, a Japanese start-up, has raised $7 million to develop its cell-growing platform and commercialize lab-grown foie gras. Foie gras is a natural fit for a cellular meat company. It is normally made from the livers of ducks or geese that are force fed, which raises concerns about animal welfare. It’s also often served as a pâté, meaning it has a simple structure.The French start-up Gourmey raised $10 million last year to scale up production of its own lab-grown foie gras.
