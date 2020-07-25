Mori raises $12 million for silk coating

Mori, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology spin-off formerly known as Cambridge Crops, has raised $12 million in a first round of funding from Acre Venture Partners and other investors to scale production of its food coating made with protein extracted from silk. The protein is used as a natural and edible protective layer for whole and cut produce, meat, fish, and processed foods. The company says the coating prevents oxidation, improves water retention, and slows microbe growth.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter