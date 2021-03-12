Novasep and Bonumose plan US rare sugars plant

The food ingredient start-up Bonumose has partnered with the French drug services firm Novasep to manufacture rare sugars, including tagatose and allulose. The low-calorie sugars are naturally present in some fruits but only in small quantities. They have a sweetness similar to that of sucrose. Bonumose says it can produce them in large amounts from plant-based feedstocks using an enzymatic process. Production will be in Virginia, where Bonumose is based.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter