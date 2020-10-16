Novozymes and Firmenich reduce yogurt’s added sugar

Novozymes and Firmenich have combined their sugar-reduction technologies for use in sweetened yogurt. Yogurt with half the sugar will taste just as sweet, the companies claim, thanks to the addition of a taste modulator from Firmenich and a version of the enzyme lactase from Novozymes. Lactase breaks down the milk disaccharide lactose into glucose and galactose, both of which which taste sweeter than lactose. Overall, Firmenich says, it has helped customers remove 300,000 metric tons of sugar.
