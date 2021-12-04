Novozymes buys probiotics maker Synergia

In a move to expand its human health and functional food businesses, the Danish biotechnology firm Novozymes will pay $150 million for a majority stake in India’s Synergia Life Sciences, which makes probiotics and vitamin K2-7. Novozymes expects Synergia to contribute about $23 million in annual sales. In 2020, Novozymes announced deals for the probiotics companies PrecisionBiotics and Microbiome Labs.
