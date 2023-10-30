Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Food Ingredients

Periodic Graphics

Periodic Graphics: The chemistry of candy corn

Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explores the colorful chemistry behind this classic Halloween candy

by Andy Brunning, special to C&EN
October 30, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Food

 

Candy corn is a type of candy called a mallow cream. Manufacturers make candy corn by combining fondant with frappé (a marshmallow-like ingredient), coloring agents, and flavors. Machines deposit the mixture in layers into a mold formed from impressions in cornstarch. The cornstarch removes moisture from the candies as they dry. Manufacturers then put the dried candy corn into a metal tumbling pan and coat it in shellac wax for a shiny appearance.  Candy corn's colors come from food dyes. These include the azo dyes tartrazine (yellow 5) and sunset yellow (yellow 6). Erythrosine (red no. 3) is another dye that candy corn manufacturers often use. Manufacturers have also created alternative candy corn, which is colored with turmeric and β-carotene instead of synthetic dyes.
Credit: Andy Brunning

To download a pdf of this article, visit cenm.ag/candycorn.

References used to create this graphic:

Bryk, Nancy E. V. “Candy Corn.” How Products Are Made. Accessed Oct. 18, 2023.

BytesizeScience. “Candy Corn Chemistry!” Oct. 26, 2011. YouTube video, 1:13.

Hartel, Richard W., and AnnaKate Hartel. Candy Bites: The Science of Sweets. New York: Copernicus, 2014. DOI: 10.1007/978-1-4614-9383-9.

A collaboration between C&EN and Andy Brunning, author of the popular graphics blog Compound Interest

To see more of Brunning’s work, go to compoundchem.com. To see all of C&EN’s Periodic Graphics, visit cenm.ag/periodicgraphics.

 

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE