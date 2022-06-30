Vitamin E maker Kensing acquires Vitae

Kensing, a maker of natural vitamin E, has acquired Spain’s Vitae Naturals, which makes natural vitamin E derivatives and plant sterol esters for the food and cosmetic industries. Kensing produces vitamin E, as well as sterols, anionic surfactants, and esters, from vegetable oil feedstocks. The company acquired its Illinois factory from BASF last year. Kensing says the Vitae acquisition will give it a better foothold in Europe and allow it to expand into food ingredients.
