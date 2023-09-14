Chemistry in Pictures: Sugar work

Competitive baking is a hot category of television, and one skill that regularly trips up TV bakers is making dainty decorations using melted sugar. Criss DCosta, a PhD student in Ruchi Anand’s lab at the Indian Institute of Technology, takes sugar work to a whole other level, synthesizing derivatives of sugar molecules and exploring their influence on structural biochemistry. She found this otherworldly formation while drying a batch of isomalt, a blend of two sugar alcohols commonly used in low-calorie confections.
Submitted by Criss DCosta
