Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Food Science

Periodic Graphics

Periodic Graphics: Hunger, digestion, and feeling full

Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explains what’s going on in our guts before, during, and after a hearty meal

by Andy Brunning, special to C&EN
November 19, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Food

 

Infographic on hunger, digestion, and feeling full. Ghrelin, produced by an empty stomach, causes feelings of hunger. Stomach rumbling is caused by the migrating motor complex, contractions that sweep indigestible substances from the stomach and through the small intestine. Smelling food signals the brain's primary salivary centers in the medulla oblongata. Neurotransmitters then signal glands to produce saliva. Mechanical and chemical digestion break down the food we eat. Different enzymes break up different biological molecules. The salivary glands produce amylase, a carbohydrase that breaks carbohydrates into simple sugars. The stomach produces proteases, which breaks proteins into amino acids. The pancreas produces amylase, proteases, and lipases. Lipase breaks lipids into fatty acids and glycerol. Eating makes fat cells release the hormone leptin, making us feel full. Sleepiness after eating is caused by an insulin response: after carbohydrates raise blood sugar, insulin reduces blood sugar, causing feelings of tiredness.
Credit: Andy Brunning

To download a pdf of this article, visit cenm.ag/digestion.

References used to create this graphic:

Klok, M. D., S Jakobsdottir, and M. L. Drent. “The Role of Leptin and Ghrelin in the Regulation of Food Intake and Body Weight in Humans: A Review.” Obes. Rev.( 2007). DOI: 10.1111/j.1467-789X.2006.00270.x.

Reactions. “Why Does Food Make Your Mouth Water?” March 15, 2016. YouTube video, 3:10.

Wood-Black, Frankie. “The Great Thanksgiving Chemistry Debates.” inChemistry, Nov. 17, 2017.

A collaboration between C&EN and Andy Brunning, author of the popular graphics blogCompound Interest

To see more of Brunning’s work, go to compoundchem.com. To see all of C&EN’s Periodic Graphics, visit http://cenm.ag/periodicgraphics.

 

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Periodic Graphics: The science of making cheese
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Periodic Graphics: Toxins in fruits and vegetables
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Periodic Graphics: The science of fear

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE