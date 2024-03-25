Periodic Graphics: The chemistry of cast-iron cookware

Test your knowledge of the chemistry of cast-iron cookware with our quiz.
To download a pdf of this article, visit cenm.ag/castiron.
References used to create this graphic:
Arnold, Dave. “Heavy Metal: The Science of Cast Iron Cooking.” Cooking Issues (blog), Feb. 16, 2010.
Gao, Chenxi, Na Yang, Cunpu Li, Xi Wang, Xun Yu, Ling Zhang, and Zidong Wei. “Seasoning Chinese Cooking Pans: The Nanoscience behind the Kitchen God’s Blessing.” Nano Mater. Sci.(2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.nanoms.2020.06.001.
Royal Society of Chemistry. “Kitchen Chemistry: Why Do Pans Stick?” July 5, 2018.
Zamieroski, Kirk, writer/producer, and Adam Dylewski, executive producer. “Let’s Settle This! How to Care for Cast-Iron.” Reactions, Dec. 5, 2016. Video, 3:20.
A collaboration between C&EN and Andy Brunning, author of the popular graphics blog Compound Interest
To see more of Brunning’s work, go to compoundchem.com. To see all of C&EN’s Periodic Graphics, visit cenm.ag/periodicgraphics.
This graphic was updated on Sept. 24, 2024, to correct the attribution of cast-iron pans’ nonstick properties. While some authors believe the polymerized layer makes the pan nonstick, researchers have not definitively proved this.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter