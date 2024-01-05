Periodic Graphics: The chemistry of meat alternatives

To download a PDF of this article, visit cenm.ag/plantbasedmeat.

References used to create this graphic:

Ahmad, Mudasir, Shahida Qureshi, Mansoor Hussain Akbar, Shahida Anusha Siddiqui, Adil Gani, Mehvesh Mushtaq, Ifrah Hassan, and Sanju Bala Dhull. “Plant-Based Meat Alternatives: Compositional Analysis, Current Development and Challenges.”Appl. Food Res. (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.afres.2022.100154.

Arora, Shubhangi, Priyanka Kataria, Mansi Nautiyal, Ishika Tuteja, Vaishnavi Sharma, Faraz Ahmad, Shafiul Haque, et al. “Comprehensive Review on the Role of Plant Protein as a Possible Meat Analogue: Framing the Future of Meat.”ACS Omega (2023). DOI: 10.1021/acsomega.3c01373.

Sha, Lei, and Youling L. Xiong. “Plant Protein-Based Alternatives of Reconstructed Meat: Science, Technology, and Challenges.”Trends Food Sci. Technol. (2020). DOI: 10.1016/j.tifs.2020.05.022.

Tyndall, Simone M., Gregory R. Maloney, Martin B. Cole, Nicholas G. Hazell, and Mary Ann Augustin. “Critical Food and Nutrition Science Challenges for Plant-Based Meat Alternative Products.”Crit. Rev. Food Sci. Nutr. (2022). DOI: 10.1080/10408398.2022.2107994.

Zhang, Jinchuang, Qiongling Chen, David L. Kaplan, and Qiang Wang. “High-Moisture Extruded Protein Fiber Formation toward Plant-Based Meat Substitutes Applications: Science, Technology, and Prospect.”Trends Food Sci. Technol. (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.tifs.2022.08.008.

A collaboration between C&EN and Andy Brunning, author of the popular graphics blog Compound Interest

To see more of Brunning’s work, go to compoundchem.com. To see all of C&EN’s Periodic Graphics, visit cenm.ag/periodicgraphics.