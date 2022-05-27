Periodic Graphics: The science of making cheese

To download a pdf of this article, visit http://cenm.ag/cheese.
References used to create this graphic:
Bintsis, Thomas, and Photis Papademas. “An Overview of the Cheesemaking Process.” In Global Cheesemaking Technology: Cheese Quality and Characteristics, 2017. DOI: 10.1002/9781119046165.ch0f
Freitas, A. C., D. Rodrigues , A.C. Duarte , and A.M. Gomes. “The principals of cheese making: an overview.” In Handbook of Cheese in Health: Production, nutrition and medical sciences, 2013. DOI: 10.3920/978-90-8686-766-0_4
Gilbert, Sarah Mullen. “Cheesy Science.” ChemMatters. December 2017/January 2018.
A collaboration between C&EN and Andy Brunning, author of the popular graphics blog Compound Interest
To see more of Brunning’s work, go to compoundchem.com. To see all of C&EN’s Periodic Graphics, visit http://cenm.ag/periodicgraphics.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter