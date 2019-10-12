Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Food Science

Newscripts

Scientific surprises from spinach and champagne

by Marsha-Ann Watson
October 12, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Food

 

Spinach as a banned substance

A can of spinach featuring the cartoon character Popeye.
Credit: Shutterstock
Eat up: Superfood spinach might just make you superstrong.

Athletes are always on a quest to be better, faster, and stronger. While some competitors turn to specialized training, vitamins, protein supplements, and amino acids for that extra performance edge, others look toward cutting-edge science trying to keep a step ahead of their competitors.

It now seems athletes, and anyone seeking a little extra oomph, should have listened to Popeye. The heroic sailor always popped open a can of spinach whenever he needed a performance boost to rescue his girl, Olive Oyl. With every gulp his muscles grew stronger, allowing him to win the day.

Researchers from Freie Universität Berlin have discovered that an extract from spinach can boost athletic performance. In a study commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), an extract from spinach, ecdysterone, was shown to enhance muscle cells. The 10-week study of 46 male athletes revealed that athletes dosed with ecdysterone showed increased muscle mass and bench-press strength compared with athletes receiving a placebo (Arch. Toxicol.2019, DOI: 10.1007/s00204-019-02490-x). Ecdysterone was even more effective at improving athletic performance than some prohibited anabolic steroids. As a result, the researchers have recommended adding ecdysterone to WADA’s list of banned substances.

While competitive athletes may not ultimately be able to benefit from ecdysterone’s muscle-boosting effects in competition, the rest of us may still take advantage of spinach’s superpowers by taking the extract in a pill or by eating the whole plant. In addition to containing ecdysterone, spinach is a low-calorie source of calcium, iron, magnesium, and potassium. But before we all stock up on our spinach, it’s worth noting that to take in the equivalent amount of ecdysterone consumed by the athletes in the study, a person would need to eat about 4 kg of spinach per day.

 

Pop it like it’s a hot supersonic jet

A Mach disk forms as a champagne cork is released from the bottle neck.
Credit: Sci. Adv.
Cheers! Popping the cork of a champagne bottle releases a celebratory pop of CO2 and water at Mach speed.

Popping bottles of champagne to celebrate momentous occasions is a time-honored tradition. The loud pop, the spray, and the sweet scent of wine filling the air have become synonymous with celebration. But have we ever given thought to how this happens? Gérard Liger-Belair, a professor of chemical physics at the University of Reims Champagne-Ardenne, did.

Using high-speed video imaging, Liger-Belair and colleagues captured the bottle-popping process (Sci. Adv. 2019, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aav5528). They were surprised to observe the formation of a Mach disk, a type of standing wave that forms because of pressure differences in gas expelled from a nozzle and its surrounding air. It’s a phenomenon most often seen in the supersonic exhaust trails of fighter jets. “The conditions needed to create such shock waves are drastic, but in the very first millisecond following cork popping, all the conditions are met,” Liger-Belair says. Bubbling with excitement, the team celebrated the discovery, naturally, by popping a bottle of champagne.

Marsha-Ann Watson wrote this week’s column. Please send comments and suggestions to newscripts@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bicarbonate to boost performance and peptides to slow eating
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How can chemist parents boost at-home science learning for kids?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2018 Ig Nobel Prizes
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE