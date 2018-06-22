Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

2-D Materials

2-step synthesis yields large 2-D COF crystals

Separating crystal nucleation and growth processes is key to controlling crystal dimensions

by Mitch Jacoby
June 22, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

This reaction scheme depicts a two-step process for making covalent organic framework crystals.
Credit: Adapted from Science
Polymerizing a triphenylene derivative (left, green) and a bisboronic acid compound (left, blue) forms colloidal COF seed crystals (structure shown, center). Adding monomer in a second step enlarges the crystals, if done slowly (top right), or forms more tiny seed crystals, if added quickly (bottom right).

Organic polymers don’t readily form large, two-dimensional single crystals. If they did, their properties could be tuned via organic chemistry and they could join the growing family of 2-D materials being studied for use in electronics and sensing. Some covalent organic frameworks (COFs) do take on a 2-D shape, but they typically form insoluble polycrystalline powders with tiny crystalline domains—less than 50 nm. Northwestern University scientists Austin M. Evans, William R. Dichtel, and coworkers attribute the problem to poorly controlled nucleation and growth of COF crystals. To bypass those problems, they devised a two-step synthesis strategy that separates the nucleation and growth processes (Science 2018, DOI: 10.1126/science.aar7883). For the nucleation step, the team reacted a bisboronic acid compound and a triphenylene derivative. The reaction formed a colloidal suspension of COF-5 nanoparticles that remained stable because of the presence of acetonitrile in a custom-blended solvent. Then they slowly added additional monomer, which caused the colloidal seed crystals to grow, forming 2-D single crystals with domains measuring up to 1,500 nm wide. In contrast, adding monomer quickly led to nucleation of more nanocrystals.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Superbright quantum dots with inorganic caps
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Custom catalyst quantifies effect of nanoconfinement
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanocrystals surprise with superlattice formation

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE