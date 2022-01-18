Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

2-D Materials

Deicing coatings go transparent

Made of MXenes and a slippery polymer, new coating delays freezing and sheds ice in minutes under the sun

by Prachi Patel, special to C&EN
January 18, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

Credit: Adv. Mater.
When a piece of glass treated with a new coating is covered with ice and placed in the sun, the ice melts at the coated surface, and slides off cleanly in 15 min.

A new transparent deicing coating that can also clean itself could be a boon for solar panels, windows, and windshields (Adv. Mater. 2021, DOI: 10.1002/adma.202108232).

Preventing ice buildup on car windshields and aircraft today requires spraying the surfaces with glycol-based antifreeze or deicing fluids. For a simpler, more eco-friendly alternative, researchers are developing anti-ice coatings. These include superhydrophic or super-slippery surfaces that make water roll or slip off to delay freezing. Some groups have also made surfaces that heat up electrically or by absorbing sunlight to melt ice.

Solar-heating materials are the most economical and environmentally friendly method to combat ice, says Xiaokong Liu, a chemist at Jilin University. But light-absorbing materials generally tend to be dark.

Liu and his colleagues made see-through coatings with MXenes, a recently discovered class of 2D transition-metal carbides and nitrides. They deposited alternating nanosheets of the negatively charged titanium carbide MXene and of the positively charged polymer poly(diallyldimethylammonium) (PDDA) onto various substrates. The charged layers stick strongly to each other and to the substrate via electrostatic forces. The MXene is excellent at absorbing sunlight and generating heat.

After depositing four layers each of the MXene and PDDA, the researchers coated the top with a novel transparent copolymer they made by combining 2-(perfluorooctyl) ethyl methacrylate and n-butyl methacrylate monomer units. The composite coating lets 77% of light through, appearing transparent, and the surface cleanly sheds drops of water, oil, and alcohol easily when kept slightly tilted. The team made meters-wide coatings on commercial plastic window films and glass. The coatings could easily be made on large scale for a material cost of about $ 4/m2, Liu says.

The slippery polymer helps delay freezing when the coated surfaces are wet. Ice eventually forms, but heat created by the MXene under sunlight melts the ice at the coating surface so it can slip off. When the researchers placed an ice-covered, coated glass piece outdoors on a sunny, –12 °C day, the ice slid off after 15 min.

“The coating’s durability remains to be explored in real applications,” says Zuankai Wang, a mechanical engineer at the City University of Hong Kong. But the fusion of transparent, photothermal and slippery properties is impressive and this work brings new insights in material design, he says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Slippery liquid-repellent surface toughs it out
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Wrinkling Teflon creates a superhydrophobic surface
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Graphene’s Insolubility Drives Materials Synthesis
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE