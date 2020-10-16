Lactips to double water-soluble plastics production

Lactips, a French company specializing in water-soluble plastics from the milk protein casein, plans to build a plant in Saint-Paul-en-Jarez, France, a former coal mining region. The facility is expected to produce 3,000 metric tons of pellets per year—double the firm’s current capacity—when it opens in 2021. Earlier this year, Lactips raised $14 million in venture capital from investors including Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings.
