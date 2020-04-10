Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

2-D Materials

Low-cost perovskite detects X-rays sensitively

Made and processed via wet chemistry, the inexpensive material could improve radiation safety

by Mitch Jacoby
April 10, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

A model depicting the structure of an organic-inorganic perovskite material.
Credit: Sci. Adv.
This perovskite can be used to make inexpensive, sensitive X-ray detectors. I = turquoise; Pb (inside polyhedra) = red; C = brown; N = silver; H = pink.

An inexpensive organic-inorganic combo material that can be prepared and processed via common solution-phase methods can detect X-rays more sensitively than standard costly detector materials (Sci. Adv. 2020, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aay0815). The hybrid material, a butylamine–methylamine lead iodide perovskite, could improve safety in X-ray-based medical and security applications by lowering the radiation levels needed to acquire high-resolution images. Commercial X-ray detectors often rely upon high-purity crystals of silicon or other semiconductors grown via energy-intensive methods. Radiation induces electrical charges in the semiconductor, which these devices convert to measurable electrical signals under the influence of high voltage. Researchers including Hsinhan Tsai and Wanyi Nie of Los Alamos National Laboratory and colleagues there and at Argonne National Laboratory knew from their earlier studies that a family of layered perovskites—including the hybrid material—responded sensitively to X-rays and could be used to make devices that work in much the same way. But these materials can be synthesized and made into electronic devices using low-cost wet-chemistry methods. The group made thin-film X-ray detectors with the layered perovskite and compared their performance with that of devices based on silicon and other perovskites. The team found that, in certain conditions, the new device does not require an applied voltage to operate and is about 100 times as sensitive as silicon detectors.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE