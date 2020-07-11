Thomas Swan and Concrene join for graphene-reinforced concrete

The UK specialty chemical maker Thomas Swan will supply its graphene nanoplatelets to Concrene, a University of Exeter spin-off that wants to lower the carbon footprint of concrete production. The start-up says strengthening concrete with graphene allows builders to use less of it, thus reducing carbon emissions. According to the partners, concrete production is responsible for 8% of the world’s carbon emissions.
