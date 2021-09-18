Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

2-D Materials

Two-headed molecules template layered crystals

Self-assembled materials can combine properties of layers or yield new ones

by Sam Lemonick
September 18, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

Illustration of crystal structure of 2D material, depicting stacked, alternating layers of red and yellow polygonal prisms with ball-and-stick templating organic molecules between the layers.
Credit: Hemamala I. Karunadasa
Perovskite (blue) and Pb-Cl (yellow) layers self-assembled in water thanks to a new technique that uses bifunctional organic molecules (inset) as templates.

Two-dimensional materials’ unique electronic and optical properties lead to a number of possible applications, like perovskite solar cells or graphene semiconductors. Stacking different 2D materials like a layer cake can create new materials with useful combinations of properties or even brand-new ones. But stacking materials that are only an atom or two thick can be tricky and time-consuming. Hemamala I. Karunadasa of Stanford University and her colleagues are demonstrating a new approach that allows ions to assemble themselves into those layered crystals in water (Nature 2021, DOI: 10.1038/s41586-021-03810-x). The researchers borrowed a method for making perovskites: using organic molecules with positively charged functional groups, such as ammonium, as templates. Their innovation was adding a second functional group—for instance, a negatively charged sulfonate—on the molecule’s other end as template for a second layer. The organic molecules remain embedded in the crystal structure and can hold layers closer or farther apart in ways that affect the materials’ properties. The group demonstrated nine heterostructured materials using the method, which they characterized using X-ray diffraction. One example (shown) stacks perovskite and lead-chloride layers and has optical and electronic properties not seen in pure perovskites. Karunadasa says many combinations should be possible by changing the template functional groups, and the technique should work for large-scale manufacturing, but has not been optimized yet.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE