Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

3-D Printing

3-D printing complex structures with conducting polymers

Procedure for preparing inks for additive manufacturing broadens range of application

by Mitch Jacoby
April 5, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

A photo of a hand flexing a sheet of circuits and a sensor bonded to a person’s finger.
Credit: Nat. Commun.

Conducting polymers combine flexibility, low cost, and electrical conductivity in a material that can be processed in solution. These properties drive manufacturers to use the materials in solar cells, flexible electronics, and other applications. Device makers might use these polymers even more broadly if it were easy to construct products with them using a wide variety of fabrication techniques. But flow properties and other factors typically limit engineers to using just a few tools, such as electron beam lithography and inkjet printing, when working with conductive polymers. Those techniques require multiple complex steps and are largely limited to forming 2-D products, however. Now, Hyunwoo Yuk and Xuanhe Zhao of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Baoyang Lu of Jiangxi Science and Technology Normal University, and coworkers developed a cryogenic freeze-drying method for transforming PEDOT:PSS, one of the most commonly used conductive polymers, into a paste-like ink that is well suited to 3-D printing (Nat. Commun. 2020, DOI: 10.1038/s41467-020-15316-7). Demonstrating its usefulness, the team used the ink to 3-D print 100 complex flexible circuits with micrometer-sized features in just minutes (shown, glove) and a multicomponent flexible neural probe for bioelectronic signal monitoring (shown, finger).

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE