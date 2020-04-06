April 6, 2020 Issue

April 6, 2020 Cover
Volume 98, Issue 13
Artificial intelligence is helping us find novel, useful molecules. For the field to really take off, though, these tools will need to be accessible to the wider chemistry community
Cover image:This tree diagram depicts all 1.87 million compounds in the ChEMBL database.
Credit: Jean-Louis Reymond
With university labs shuttered by COVID-19, chemistry faculty are getting a crash course in how to stay productive
Delayed postdoc opportunities. Canceled commencement. Graduate students in chemistry describe how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their work and lives
C&EN advice columnist offers 4 tips on adapting to times of uncertainty
Gilead Sciences’ antiviral is in multiple late-stage trials to treat coronavirus infections. Don’t expect a home run, say infectious disease experts
The chemist wants the Gates Foundation–backed institute to share its expertise during the coronavirus pandemic and advocate for public health
Auto manufacturing is the first sector to halt demand for chemicals