ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

April 6, 2020 Issue

09813-cover-tree.jpg
09813-cover-tree.jpg
Copyright © 2020 American Chemical Society

April 6, 2020 Cover

Volume 98, Issue 13

Artificial intelligence is helping us find novel, useful molecules. For the field to really take off, though, these tools will need to be accessible to the wider chemistry community

Cover image:This tree diagram depicts all 1.87 million compounds in the ChEMBL database.

Credit: Jean-Louis Reymond

Full Article
Volume 98 | Issue 13
All Issues

Quote of the Week

“I wake up in the morning with this blissful ignorance, and I forget what’s happening. And then all of a sudden it’ll hit me like a ton of bricks.”

Julie A. Kovacs, chemistry professor, University of Washington

Computational Chemistry

Exploring chemical space: Can AI take us where no human has gone before?

Employment

Chemistry faculty cope with coronavirus shutdowns

With university labs shuttered by COVID-19, chemistry faculty are getting a crash course in how to stay productive

Graduate Education

Grad students tell of the coronavirus’s impact

Delayed postdoc opportunities. Canceled commencement. Graduate students in chemistry describe how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their work and lives

  • Employment

    Jen Heemstra on building your resilience

    C&EN advice columnist offers 4 tips on adapting to times of uncertainty

  • Infectious disease

    What can initial remdesivir data tell us about tackling COVID-19?

    Gilead Sciences’ antiviral is in multiple late-stage trials to treat coronavirus infections. Don’t expect a home run, say infectious disease experts

  • Profiles

    Meet Sheng Ding, who is tackling COVID-19 as director of China’s Global Health Drug Discovery Institute

    The chemist wants the Gates Foundation–backed institute to share its expertise during the coronavirus pandemic and advocate for public health

Science Concentrates

image name
Economy

Coronavirus starts to weigh on industry

Auto manufacturing is the first sector to halt demand for chemicals

Business & Policy Concentrates

Business

Chemistry spotted on more belt buckles and model trains, and fashion-forward work boots

 

