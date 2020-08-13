BASF and Lubrizol make 3-D printing acquisitions

Two chemical firms have made modest acquisitions in 3-D printing. BASF has acquired Owens Corning’s 3-D printing product line, which consists of glass-reinforced nylon 6, polypropylene, and polycarbonate filaments. The products are stronger and have better heat deflection properties than unreinforced polymers, BASF says. Separately, Lubrizol is buying Avid Product Development. Based in Loveland, Colorado, Avid offers 3-D printing services for design and prototyping.
