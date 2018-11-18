BASF invests in 3-D printing again

BASF Venture Capital is leading a series A investment round in the three-dimensional printing start-up Essentium. Based in College Station, Texas, Essentium is developing fused-filament fabrication technology to make parts stronger and faster than other filament-based approaches. The two firms will also collaborate technologically. BASF has been on the offensive in 3-D printing lately. It just partnered with San Francisco-based start-up Origin and invested in Prismlab, a Shanghai-based 3-D printing company.
