Carbon makes 3-D printed parts for Ford

Carbon, a Redwood City, California-based 3-D printing specialist, has unveiled parts that it is manufacturing for Ford Motor. They include a Ford Focus ventilation system lever arm, Ford F-150 Raptor auxiliary plugs, and Ford Mustang GT500 electric parking brake brackets. Made from an epoxy-based material, the parts are a substitute for traditional components that are injection molded out of engineering thermoplastics, Carbon says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter