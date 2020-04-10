Carbon rolls out 3-D printing for COVID-19

The California-based start-up Carbon has made headway in using its 3-D printing platform to address medical supply shortfalls. One of the company’s clients, the medical-device maker Resolution Medical, has launched a 3-D printable nasopharyngeal swab for COVID-19 testing. Resolution will make some swabs and work with dental labs and other organizations that use Carbon’s machines. Resolution hopes to quickly scale to 1 million swabs per week. Carbon itself is making more than 18,000 medical face shields per week.
