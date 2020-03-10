Chemistry in Pictures: Baby Yodamine B

No midichlorians here, this Baby Yoda gets its glow from Rhodamine B, a fluorescent dye. Vittorio Saggiomo of Wageningen University embedded the dye in a UV-curable polymer material and then used it in a 3-D printer to create this homage to the popular Star Wars character. Saggiomo’s research centers on manipulating the chemistry, materials science, and geometry of 3-D printed objects.
Submitted by Vittorio Saggiomo, @V_Saggiomo
