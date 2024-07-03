Advertisement

3-D Printing

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: En garde

by Craig Bettenhausen
July 3, 2024
A fencing grip made of 3D-printed titanium, as shown from the butt end.
Credit: Craig Bettenhausen/C&EN

Fencing has evolved from its pragmatic martial roots in delivering lethal stab wounds into an elegant sport based on points. As the demand for lethal strikes faded, fencing has become even more about speed, precision, and control. The grips, the parts of the handles around which fencers wrap their fingers, have become more sophisticated to serve that need. This grip on display in a special exhibition at Paris’ Musée du Luxembourg is made of 3D-printed titanium. Though titanium is more dense than aluminum, the most popular material for fencing grips, it is better-suited to 3D printing, allowing the metal to be shaped into a lightweight lattice custom designed for each athlete’s hand. This piece, made by the fencing specialist Leon Paul, weighs only 35 grams.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

