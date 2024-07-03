Chemistry in Pictures: En garde

Fencing has evolved from its pragmatic martial roots in delivering lethal stab wounds into an elegant sport based on points. As the demand for lethal strikes faded, fencing has become even more about speed, precision, and control. The grips, the parts of the handles around which fencers wrap their fingers, have become more sophisticated to serve that need. This grip on display in a special exhibition at Paris’ Musée du Luxembourg is made of 3D-printed titanium. Though titanium is more dense than aluminum, the most popular material for fencing grips, it is better-suited to 3D printing, allowing the metal to be shaped into a lightweight lattice custom designed for each athlete’s hand. This piece, made by the fencing specialist Leon Paul, weighs only 35 grams.
Credit: Craig Bettenhausen/C&EN
Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter