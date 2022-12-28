Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

3-D Printing

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Laser cut

by Manny I. Fox Morone
December 28, 2022
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

A dish holds a small teal grid of 16 squares made out of gel. The lines of the grid have crinkled up and turned into squiggles as the gel has swelled with water.
Credit: Hitendra Kumar and Zhangkang Li

Hitendra Kumar of the University of Calgary and Zhangkang Li, a PhD student in his lab, are creating hydrogels like this one that can house cells and maybe one day mimic living organs. But before they do that, they still need to make systems where they can run experiments to see how cells grow and interact in various 3D gel environments. So the team is working on a 3D printing technique for creating small, intricate shapes out of hydrogels filled with cells. To create this grid, they mixed cells with a solution of a monomer that can spontaneously crosslink when exposed to blue laser light. And by using a 3D printer whose printhead was replaced with a laser, they traced small, intricate designs in the solution using the laser and created a tiny 3D object. Originally, the grid had straight lines and right angles, but after the gel soaked up a solution with dye in it, the lines crinkled and turned teal.

Submitted by Hitendra Kumar and Zhangkang Li

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Trypophilia
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Rigid in the right places
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Light show

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE