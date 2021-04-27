Chemistry in Pictures: When your gel looks like a scrunchie

Right before her eyes, Lynn Stevens’s hydrogel wrinkled into itself as it solidified on a glass slide. Stevens, a PhD candidate in Zachariah Page’s lab at the University of Texas at Austin, makes hydrogels like this one with an eye toward 3D printing and biomedical applications. While shining green light on the reactants that created the material—water, gel monomers, a photocatalyst, a photoinitiator, and a co-initiator—they reacted so quickly that they generated enough heat to evaporate the water inside the gel as it solidified. Because that water evaporated, the structure of the gel scrunched and buckled into itself to make up for the lost volume, leading to these wavy wrinkles.
