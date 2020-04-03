Eastman donates polyester for medical face shields

C&EN has made this story and all of its coverage of the coronavirus epidemic freely available during the outbreak to keep the public informed. To support our journalism, become a member of ACS or sign up for C&EN's weekly newsletter.
Eastman Chemical is donating enough of its glycol-modified polyethylene terephthalate sheet to make 10,000 protective face shields for medical personnel in Nashville, Tennessee. The state’s Higher Education Commission and Austin Peay State University are making brackets for the shields using 3-D printers. Local supplies of acetate film for shields had been running low, Eastman says. Making face shields using 3-D printers is on the rise in the effort to combat the novel coronavirus.
