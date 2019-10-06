Evonik and Cubicure team up for 3-D printing

Evonik Industries will collaborate with Cubicure, a spin-off from the Vienna University of Technology, on radiation-curing resin systems for 3-D printing. Cubicure is developing a hot lithography process for 3-D printing that involves laser-induced polymerization at relatively high temperatures. Evonik says the approach can yield a wide variety of components made from many different materials. Evonik is developing monomers, oligomers, and additives for the platform.
