Evonik acquires 3-D printing start-up Structured Polymers

Evonik Industries has purchased the Austin, Texas-based 3-D printing start-up Structured Polymers. The firm’s technology makes polymer powders with particle sizes between 0.1 and 400 µm. It allows polymers such as polybutylene terephthalate, polyether ketone, and nylon 6 to be used in laser-sintering-type 3-D printing processes. Evonik currently makes nylon 12 powders for this use. Evonik made a venture capital investment in Structured Polymers in 2017.
