French firm builds a statuette of liberty

To commemorate the inauguration of President Joe Biden, the French 3-D printing specialist Microlight3D fashioned a 1.8 mm tall replica of the Statue of Liberty, long a symbol of Franco-American friendship. The replica also serves to demonstrate the company’s process, which is based on two-photon polymerization with a green pulsed laser that operates at a wavelength of 532 nm. The company is aiming at markets such as microparts and medical devices.
