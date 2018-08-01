Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

3-D Printing

Judge blocks 3-D printed gun files from going online

States sued over fears of untraceable plastic guns

by Alexander H. Tullo
August 1, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

A photo of someone holding a white plastic pistol.
Credit: Jay Jenner/TNS/Newscom
Officials are worried about 3-D-printed guns ending up in the wrong hands.

A federal judge in Washington state has issued a restraining order that will prevent Defense Distributed from sharing design files for firearms online. The second amendment advocacy organization had planned to make the blueprints, which instruct three-dimensional printers to make firearm parts out of polymers, available today.

3-D printed firearms are the subject of much dispute over their legality, public impact, and technical feasibility. In 2012, Defense Distributed started publishing design files for 3-D printed firearms such as the Liberator, a single-shot plastic pistol, as well as the lower receiver—a frame that holds components together—for the AR-15 semiautomatic rifle.

The State Department blocked distribution of the files on the grounds that it constituted an illegal export of technical data for arms. Invoking free speech, Defense Distributed sued, and the case wended through the courts until June, when the two parties settled.

Worried about untraceable weapons ending up in the wrong hands, state attorneys general have done everything they could to block the publication. Washington, seven other states, and the District of Columbia took the State Department and Defense Distributed to court to block the Aug. 1 dissemination of the files.

“As of that point, the files will be, practically speaking, irretrievable, because they will have been posted on the Internet—a bell that cannot be un-rung,” the suit said.

While the attorneys general got the restraining order they were looking for, the files in question are purportedly available elsewhere on the web, including on archive.org and dropbox.com.

Some critics point out that 3-D printing is an impractical route to a firearm. Polylactic acid (PLA), acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS), and other plastics available for home 3-D printers don’t have the properties necessary for reliable weapons.

“I understand that the underlying concern is that some disturbed individual equipped with a 3-D printer will be able to build or assemble a firearm with a few clicks, when in fact, this is still the realm of engineering hobbyists and tinkerers,” says Michael Guslick, an engineer who, in his spare time, designed a 3-D printed version of the lower receiver for the AR-15. “You can build a far more effective and reliable improvised firearm with $20 worth of materials from the hardware store plumbing department.”

However, Dayton Horvath, a principal at NewCap Partners and an independent consultant in additive manufacturing, isn’t so dismissive. PLA and ABS could work for the Liberator. And the materials are evolving. “You can go on Amazon and get better thermoplastic materials than have been available in the past,” he says.

Moreover, Horvath says printers that can turn nylon 12 powder into professional-grade parts can now be purchased for less than $10,000. Machines that print metal parts cost less than $50,000, though they require additional equipment, like a high-temperature oven, to produce finished parts.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
3-D printing firms rise to coronavirus challenge
China Charged In Cyber-Spying Case
M&G Loses Round In Dispute With Invista

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE