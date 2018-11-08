Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

3-D Printing

New 3-D printing company gets help from BASF

The firm, Origin, raised $10 million in its series A round

by Alexander H. Tullo
November 8, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

A hand holding a plastic object.
Credit: Origin
A plastic sample made using Origin's process and BASF's materials.

Origin, a San Francisco-based three-dimensional printing start-up, has raised $10 million in its series A financing round and taken on BASF as a materials development partner.

Two software designers, one from Apple and the other from Google, founded Origin in 2015. It originally made prototype parts for hardware makers around Silicon Valley.

The firm has since developed what it calls an “open additive production” platform that includes 3-D printing equipment, software, and materials.

Origin’s printing machine is still under wraps, but the firm says it will use a reactive chemistry system, akin to stereolithography, in which light waves trace parts out of photopolymers such as acrylates or epoxies. To that end, Origin is working with photopolymers from BASF.

BASF has been making a push into 3-D printing. Just recently, BASF Venture Capital announced it is investing in Prismlab, a Shanghai-based 3-D printing company.

Chris Prucha, Origin’s CEO and cofounder, boasts that his system is four to 10 times as fast as the competition, depending on the material being processed.

The company is targeting apparel markets, such as footwear, and automotive components. “We are really focused on what we call additive mass production,” Prucha says. “Not just making a prototype but making an end use part that is inexpensive enough that it can be mass produced.”

Jason Krikorian of the Venture Capital firm DCM Ventures led the financing round. While it was still in stealth mode, Origin received $2.3 million in funding from the venture capital firm Floodgate, Stanford University, and former NFL quarterback Joe Montana.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Start-up raises funds for cell-based meat assembly line
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DSM and Evonik invest in 3-D printing firms
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Compostable packaging firm TIPA raises $25 million

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE