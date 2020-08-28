Northwestern spinoff Azul3D gets funding

The 3-D printing start-up Azul 3D has raised $12.5 million in seed funding from investors that include the former CEO of Stratasys Direct Manufacturing, an arm of the 3-D printing giant Stratasys. A team led by Northwestern University chemistry professor Chad A. Mirkin developed Azul’s technology. The firm uses a twist on stereolithography-based printing, in which resins are cured with ultraviolet light. A unique method of dissipating heat generated in the printing process and the printing bed’s large scale allow for unparalleled throughput, Azul says.
