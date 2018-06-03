Perstorp forms 3-D printing joint venture

Swedish caprolactone polymer maker Perstorp is forming a joint venture with 3-D printing filament maker 3D4Makers. To be called ElogioAM, the venture will sell filaments under the Fecilan brand. The companies say their Fecilan C8 filament is stronger than other common 3-D printing materials such as acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene and polylactic acid. Another material, Fecilan PCL 100, is a pure polycaprolactone being used by researchers to make artificial muscles and drug-loaded implants.
