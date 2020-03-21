Quikrete and Oak Ridge eye 3-D printable cement

The concrete maker Quikrete is entering a 2-year collaboration with Oak Ridge National Laboratory to develop a concrete formulation suitable for 3-D printing of large structures. The partners hope to develop concrete that will be pumpable and set quickly while having compressive strength and other properties sufficient for a building material. The concrete would be used to make structures such as buildings, energy installations, and transportation infrastructure.
