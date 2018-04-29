Stratasys to make parts for NASA

The three-dimensional printing company Stratasys and Phoenix Analysis & Design Technologies have teamed with Lockheed Martin Space Systems to make 3-D printed parts for NASA’s Orion deep-space spacecraft. The work will use Stratasys advanced materials, including a type of polyetherketoneketone. PEKK was selected because its high-performance mechanical, chemical, and thermal properties are needed in deep space. An Orion flight, planned with astronauts aboard, will use more than 100 3-D printed parts.
