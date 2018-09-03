Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

3-D Printing

Ultrasonic waves print single drops of viscous fluids

Powerful acoustophoretic forces pull down drops of gooey substances, like honey and liquid metals

by Tien Nguyen
September 3, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

Image of honey droplets on a piece of white chocolate.
Credit: Daniele Foresti, Jennifer A. Lewis
Researchers also used acoustophoretic printing to place tiny drops of honey on a piece of white chocolate.

Scientists have wielded ultrasonic waves to print droplets of liquids that are more than 1,000 times as viscous as the inks jetting from standard printers (Sci. Adv. 2018, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aat1659). Dubbed acoustophoretic printing by Daniele Foresti and Jennifer A. Lewis of Harvard University, Dimos Poulikakos of ETH Zurich, and coworkers, the technique offers access to a broader range of sticky substances than standard printing methods. The new method works by focusing sonic waves at the liquid-expelling nozzle to create pressures up to 100 times as great as those caused by gravity­—strong enough to pull down resistant droplets. Researchers can fine-tune the droplet size (100 µm to 1 mm in diameter) by adjusting the sonic blasts’ volume, with louder volumes making smaller droplets. Using its sound system, the team created a pattern of UV-curable adhesives, deposited bioinks laced with live stem cells into 48-well plates, and printed liquid-metal electrodes made of a gallium-indium alloy on cloth. The method prints droplets as fast as ink-jet printers do by volume, the authors say. Public University of Navarre’s Asier Marzo Perez says the technique is an impressive application of acoustic radiation forces that provides a simple yet effective solution for printing bio-materials and liquid metals.

Credit: Daniele Foresti, Jennifer A. Lewis/Harvard
Acoustophoretic printing deposits single drops of honey on a surface.
Credit: Daniele Foresti, Jennifer A. Lewis/Harvard
As more acoustophoretic force is applied, the expelled droplets become smaller.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Printed 2D materials make high-quality electrodes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Speeding up 3-D printing
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Surprising particle filters made from self-healing soap films

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE