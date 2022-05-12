Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Automated research workflows need more investment, report says

US National Academies report calls for tools and programs to develop such processes

by Andrea Widener
May 12, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Automated research workflows (ARWs) could vastly speed the pace of discovery and hence science’s contributions to society. A National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine report calls for research institutions, funders, and other stakeholders to invest more in and share these methods with the wider scientific community.

ARWs combine computation, laboratory automation, and artificial intelligence tools to streamline experiments and data analysis. They have already accelerated research in a wide array of disciplines. For example, materials science researchers are using ARWs to cut the time needed to synthesize and test materials from 9 months to 5 days, according to the report. And in drug discovery, an algorithm has increased the percentage of identified active compounds in a data set to 57%, up from 20% using traditional models.

The report recommends that federal funders encourage the creation of tools, platforms, and data archives needed to support ARWs while at the same time making sure the resulting research is done ethically and openly. Funders, higher education institutions, and scientific societies also need to design educational programs to create the workforce needed to develop and use ARWs.

The main challenges of ARWs include the “long-term sustainability of cyberinfrastructure (computing, networking, and now critically, data and programs); reducing barriers and increasing incentives for interdisciplinary collaboration; addressing security challenges; and educating current practitioners and students to design and responsibly use ARWs,” University of Michigan emeritus professor Daniel E. Atkins, chair of the committee that produced the report, writes in the preface.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Scientists must take steps to improve reproducibility and reliability of research results
ACS joins consortium to confront sexual harassment in the sciences
FASEB Issues Recommendations On Reproducibility
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE